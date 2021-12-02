Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Grows By 51.5%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the October 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 216,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,149. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

