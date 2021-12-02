Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Declines By 51.4%

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:FEO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. 12,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,887. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the period.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.