Short Interest in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expands By 33.2%

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Edison International stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 70,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,887. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

