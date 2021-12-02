Short Interest in DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Rises By 39.4%

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the October 31st total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTP. Camden Asset Management L P CA bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,208,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,467,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DTP opened at $48.96 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.