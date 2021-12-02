Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Rises By 76.1%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the October 31st total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dragon Victory International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dragon Victory International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dragon Victory International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dragon Victory International by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dragon Victory International stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52. Dragon Victory International has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

Dragon Victory International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of reward-based crowdfunding platform. It operates through the following segments: Longyun, Taikexi, and Other. The Longyun segment involves in crowdfunding and incubation business. The Taikexi segment provides auto parts sourcing and logistics services.

