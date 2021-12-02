Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Declines By 42.9%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.95.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.28. 8,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,714. The company has a market cap of $152.68 million, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.93. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 263,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

