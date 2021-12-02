Short Interest in China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Grows By 100.0%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHCJY opened at $8.65 on Thursday. China CITIC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

