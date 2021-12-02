Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Expands By 35.8%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 48,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ CFIV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter worth about $639,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.9% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 467,336 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter worth about $620,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 9.1% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

