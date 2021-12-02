Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Grows By 50.0%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CPYYY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Get Centrica alerts:

CPYYY stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.