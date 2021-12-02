Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Drops By 40.8%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MTBCP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $31.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

