Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Rises By 94.5%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,800 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the October 31st total of 237,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 329.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Beach Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEPTF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.