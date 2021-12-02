Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Declines By 32.3%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 635,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,150.0 days.

OTCMKTS ASCCF opened at $24.92 on Thursday. ASICS has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASICS from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sports goods. It offers sports wear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, America Area, Europe Area, Oceania Area, South East Area & South Asia Area, East Asia Area, and Others. The area segments are involved in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods.

