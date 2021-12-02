Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Grows By 78.5%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,500 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the October 31st total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright raised Applied DNA Sciences to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.