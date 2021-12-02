Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Grows By 78.5%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,500 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the October 31st total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of APDN stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.
