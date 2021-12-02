Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCVL. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 287,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,234. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 45,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 116,121 shares in the last quarter. 35.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

