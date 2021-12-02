ShipChain (SHIP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $29.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 14% lower against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $842,717.39 and approximately $29.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00236308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00086192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

