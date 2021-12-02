Shield Protocol Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.39 or 0.00011317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $86,227.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00063771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00071131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00094722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.13 or 0.08038290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,784.25 or 1.00492179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021439 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

