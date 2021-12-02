SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

SFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.06.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.93.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently -74.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SFL by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SFL by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SFL by 4.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in SFL in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

