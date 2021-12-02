Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Serco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

SRP opened at GBX 134.90 ($1.76) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.94. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

