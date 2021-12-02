Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s previous close.

SRB stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Serabi Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.92 ($1.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £55.29 million and a P/E ratio of 9.48.

In other news, insider Michael Hodgson bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

