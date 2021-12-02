Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 156.75 ($2.05).

A number of brokerages have commented on SNR. Barclays cut Senior to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 177 ($2.31) to GBX 137 ($1.79) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, October 18th. Panmure Gordon cut Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON:SNR traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 132.40 ($1.73). 258,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.83. The stock has a market cap of £555.31 million and a P/E ratio of -18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

