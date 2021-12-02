SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SEGXF. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

SEGRO stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.32.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

