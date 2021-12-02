Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,024 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 18,024 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

Boeing stock opened at $188.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $188.00 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

