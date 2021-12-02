Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 84.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after buying an additional 3,962,371 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,395,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,810,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,714,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 88.1% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 916,749 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENLC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

ENLC stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

