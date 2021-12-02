Seelaus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 0.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $223.92 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $133.60 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

