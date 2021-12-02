Seelaus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $70.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average is $106.09.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

