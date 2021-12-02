Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $432,000 Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRE. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.