Seelaus Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Omnichannel Acquisition worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the second quarter worth $141,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCA opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

