Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,015 Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

