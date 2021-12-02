Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $173,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,210,832,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 464,814.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,579,000 after purchasing an additional 999,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

American International Group stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

