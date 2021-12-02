SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.09)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $128-130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.43 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. 875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,996. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.