SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$537 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.08 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.09)-($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $16.61. 875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,996. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SecureWorks by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SecureWorks by 209.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

