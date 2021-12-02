Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $405.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report $405.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.42 million and the lowest is $381.20 million. Seagen reported sales of $601.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,216. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $202.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.22.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,672 shares of company stock valued at $21,643,571. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 438.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

