Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on goeasy (TSE:GSY)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$206.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GSY. TD Securities started coverage on goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$261.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, goeasy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$215.88.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$170.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$193.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$85.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$218.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, Director Susan Doniz bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,764. Also, Director Karen Basian bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$193.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,318.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,319,816.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

