Scotiabank Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$146.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,572. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $79.82 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The company has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
