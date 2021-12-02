Scotiabank Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$146.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,572. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $79.82 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The company has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

