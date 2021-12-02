Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,727,000 after buying an additional 34,094 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,436,000.

SCHA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

