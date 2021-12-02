Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $32,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF opened at $37.97 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.