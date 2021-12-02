Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an outperform rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

