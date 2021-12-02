Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.54 and last traded at $52.46. 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12.

Schibsted ASA engages in the provision of print and online media services. It operates through the following segments: Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, Growth, Other / Headquarters, Adevinta and Eliminations. The Nordic Marketplaces segment comprises online classified operations in Norway, Sweden and Finland.

