Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €105.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.91 ($119.21).

Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($105.65). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.60.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

