SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the October 31st total of 835,600 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 882.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 22,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,556. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $375.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.93.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 55.10%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

