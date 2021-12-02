Sanchez Wealth Management Group Grows Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned about 0.32% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JHMM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,436. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.97. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.