Salzgitter (SZG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Salzgitter (ETR: SZG) in the last few weeks:

12/1/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($39.77) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/29/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €36.00 ($40.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/19/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €20.00 ($22.73) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/16/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/15/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €33.00 ($37.50) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/12/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €36.00 ($40.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/12/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €34.00 ($38.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/12/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($39.77) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/11/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €33.00 ($37.50) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/2/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($39.77) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/28/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €36.00 ($40.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/13/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €34.00 ($38.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €36.00 ($40.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/5/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($39.77) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Salzgitter AG has a 52 week low of €15.08 ($17.14) and a 52 week high of €35.08 ($39.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.96.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

