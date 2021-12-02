Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($35.45) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.02 ($36.39).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.96. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €15.08 ($17.14) and a 12-month high of €35.08 ($39.86).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

