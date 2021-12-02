salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

CRM stock opened at $251.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.61. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $246.22 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.56.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 646,716 shares of company stock valued at $181,601,570. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

