salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $360.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.56.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $251.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.33 and a 200 day moving average of $261.61. The stock has a market cap of $246.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 646,716 shares of company stock worth $181,601,570 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

