salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,716 shares of company stock worth $181,601,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $251.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.33 and its 200-day moving average is $261.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.22 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.56.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

