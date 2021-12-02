SakeToken Price Tops $0.0355 (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $32,647.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SakeToken has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00235448 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00087457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

