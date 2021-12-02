Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Up 84.8% in November

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,347,600 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the October 31st total of 13,719,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50,695.2 days.

Shares of SAPMF remained flat at $$2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

