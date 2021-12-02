Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.86. Saia posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $316.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.47. Saia has a 52 week low of $171.16 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 139.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

