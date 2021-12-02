Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

SFSHF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSHF remained flat at $$17.79 during trading on Thursday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

